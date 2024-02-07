Worker killed at Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond restaurant worker was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to Richmond Police.

Police said it appeared someone arrived at Lindo Latino Market on Broad Rock Boulevard at about 10:20 a.m. to either rob or get into an altercation with someone at the South Richmond business.

When an employee stepped into the situation, that employee was fatally shot.

WTVR

Richmond Police have not yet released the victim's name.

Richmond Police have not yet talked about a suspect in the shooting or if anyone was arrested.

J.L. Francis Elementary School was placed on lockdown in the aftermath of the shooting.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The school is located less than a mile from Lindo Latino Market.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.