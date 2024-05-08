Watch Now
Teen driver charged in death of Midolothian High School student Wyatt Fowler

The investigation into the crash that killed Midlothian High School student Wyatt Fowler continued on Monday, according to Chesterfield Police.
Posted at 9:10 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 09:10:08-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A teenage driver has been charged in a December 2023 crash that killed passenger Wyatt Fowler, according to Chesterfield County Police. The driver's name was not publicly released as she is a juvenile.

Fowler, 15, was one of the passengers in a 2016 Chevrolet Impala that was heading north on Brandermill Parkway when it left the roadway near Barnes Spring Road at 12:13 a.m. on December 30, 2023, according to police. Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene and the other people in the car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said after their investigation, they sought and obtained juvenile petitions for "involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, driving after curfew, and driving with too many passengers for the then-16-year-old female driver of the vehicle."

Police said the teen driver surrendered herself to authorities and was arrested on May 7.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

