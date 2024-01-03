Friends of 15-year-old killed in Brandermill crash remember teen for 'kind heart and gentle soul'

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Friends of Wyatt Fowler remember the energy he brought to their lives.

The 15-year-old Midlothian High School studentdied after a vehicle he was riding in lost controland struck a tree in Brandermill early Saturday morning.

In the days since, the Midlothian community has rallied around his teammates, friends, and family.

Jake Goodrich, Lucas Cabral, and Alex Redford said they all grew up with Fowler and played football with him at Midlothian High School. The group spoke exclusively with CBS 6 to remember their friend.

"Everyone hung out with Wyatt because when you’re with Wyatt you know you’re going to have a good time," Cabral said.

"Always making people laugh. No matter what he did, there was never a serious situation for Wyatt," Redford said. “I hope that people see that he was a good guy. I hope people see that he left something.”

After hearing the news about the crash and what happened to their friend, the group started a crowdfunding page to support Fowler's family which has since raised over $25,000.

"I didn’t think our community was this strong until something like this happens, and you see everyone rally together and raise money like that and see how much love everyone has for each other," Cabral said.

Goodrich, Cabral, and Redford remember Fowler on the football field as someone who flew around and showed toughness.

"I was in third grade and he was in fourth grade, and he like dislocated his pinky, and he just popped it back in. I said I’m going to go tell coach to get you help and he said ’No!’” said Goodrich with a chuckle.

"He was so dedicated. He was a hard worker. It’s crazy to see someone flip that switch and be so ready on the field and then off the field, they’re so jolly and nice," said Cabral.

Fowler's family has asked for privacy while they grieve and write in Wyatt's obituary that he loved sports and the Midlothian Athletics family.

"To know Wyatt, you knew his kind heart, gentle soul, and warm smile through his sparkling blue eyes. There are no words to express how much Wyatt was loved and will be missed, but our precious memories will keep him with us always," they wrote.

“I think he touched everyone that he came across," said Goodrich in agreement.

"We care for them, and that we’re praying for them and that we love them," said Cabral about their message to Fowler's family.

Part of showing that love is a recording of a country song that Wyatt performed at Redford's house a few weeks ago.

"He actually wanted to hear himself singing, I guess. I put on the mic and recorded him, and I played guitar in the background. He has an amazing voice," Redford said. "It was just a practice run, but I’m glad I recorded it so I can finish it and hopefully get it to his family.”

Chesterfield officials said several other teenagers were in the vehicle that was wrecked.

Fowler's friends said they have visited with several of them in the days since. A crowdfunding page has also been set up to help one of them with medical bills.

Chesterfield Police continue to investigate the crash.

