Man critically injured in semi wreck that closed I-295 south near airport exit: 'Expect delays'

Overnight lows will stay in the 20s through mid-week. Highs in the 60s are expected late-week.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 14:53:18-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was medflighted to an area hospital after a tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 295 south in Henrcio County Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 1:35 p.m. before the exit for Airport Drive at mile marker 31, according to Henrico Police.

"One male subject was involved in the crash and was taken by med flight to a local hospital with life threatening injuries," police said.

In addition to all lanes of I-295 south, officials said the interstate's north left and left center as well as left shoulder were also closed as of 2:30 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area," Virginia Department of Transportation officials warned.

Officers also urged drivers to "use an alternate route" as "traffic will be impacted for some time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

