Man critically injured in semi wreck that closed I-295 south near airport exit: 'Expect delays'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was medflighted to an area hospital after a tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 295 south in Henrcio County Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 1:35 p.m. before the exit for Airport Drive at mile marker 31, according to Henrico Police.

"One male subject was involved in the crash and was taken by med flight to a local hospital with life threatening injuries," police said.

In addition to all lanes of I-295 south, officials said the interstate's north left and left center as well as left shoulder were also closed as of 2:30 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area," Virginia Department of Transportation officials warned.

Officers also urged drivers to "use an alternate route" as "traffic will be impacted for some time."

