NASCAR driver Alex Bowman raising money for pet adoption, Henrico Humane Society

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — NASCAR driver Alex Bowman, Ally Racing and Best Friends Animal Society are working together to help end pet homelessness through donations and awareness.

For each race, Bowman and Ally donate $4,800, which is split between Best Friends Animal Society and a local animal shelter or rescue organization.

Henrico Humane Society was selected as the Richmond rescue organization to receive the $2,400 donation.

The partnership has given Henrico Humane Society special recognition by featuring its name on Bowman's race car.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.