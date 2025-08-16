Missing non-verbal Henrico man found safe in Richmond, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A missing non-verbal 27-year-old man last seen near Parham Road in Henrico County on Saturday afternoon has been found safe in Richmond, according to police.

Henrico Police said Timothy Kilpatrick was last seen just after 12 p.m. near Parham Road and Ackley Avenue. That is two streets east of Staples Mill Road and not far from Central Virginia Dance Academy and the Ferguson store.

"There are concerns for his well-being," police said.

Kilpatrick was found safe in Richmond, police said in an email just after 3:15 p.m.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted in successfully locating him," police said.

Thanks to all who shared to spread the word on social media.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.