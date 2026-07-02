Richmonders pack City Stadium to watch USA advance to World Cup round of 16

RICHMOND, Va. — The United States men's national soccer team advanced to the World Cup round of 16 Wednesday night after defeating Bosnia 2-0 sending a sea of red, white and blue into a frenzy at City Stadium.

The win marks the fourth time the U.S. has reached the round of 16 since 2010. The team has not finished higher than the quarterfinals since 2002. Their best-ever World Cup finish was third place in 1930.

The U.S. will next face Belgium in the round of 16.

Fans packed City Stadium Wednesday night, filling the venue with chants, cheering and passionate energy. Cold drinks flowed, big screens lit up the space, and the crowd erupted when the U.S. found the back of the net.

One fan reflected on what the World Cup means across generations.

"It's an awesome thing about the World Cup that it can bring generations together. I remember where I was in '94 when I got to watch games on TV," the fan said.

Score predictions from fans ranged from 3-2 to 2-1 to 3-1 in favor of the U.S.

For many in attendance, the night was about more than just the result on the pitch.

"Getting to see the crowds interacting with each other, having fun, and realizing there's a great thing out there where they get soccer is the most important, unimportant thing, and I love that, because it's a chance for people to get together and have something in common," one fan said.

Whether fans came with friends, family or fellow soccer supporters, they all gathered for the same reason — to back Team USA. And when asked what it would take for the U.S. to win it all, one young fan kept it simple.

"Cooperate," he said.



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