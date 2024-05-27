Police: Woman walking killed on Brook Road; driver remained at scene

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman walking was hit and killed by a vehicle along Brook Road in Henrico County Sunday night, according to authorities.

Police were called to the crash at Brook Road and Magellan Parkway around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

"Officers located an unidentified female, deceased in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and reported the crash."

Police warned around 11:30 p.m. that southbound Brook Road would be closed for several hours because of the "active investigation."

"Commuters are encouraged to find alternate routes until the roadway is restored," police warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.