Woman shot in front of Republican Party of Virginia offices in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was shot in front of the offices of the Republican Party of Virginia in Richmond on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from the party's chair.

The chair's statement said the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. "immediately in front of The Obenshain Center," which is in the 100 block of East Grace Street, and that first responders were at the scene within minutes.

The statement said that all Republican Party of Virginia staff are safe and that the shooting was not related to operations in the offices.

"The proximity of this event notwithstanding, we have no indication that the shooting was related to the operations of the Republican Party of Virginia.

CBS 6 has reached out to the Richmond Police Department for more information.



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