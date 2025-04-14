Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Driver wanted for attacking woman in Henrico crashed into Richmond building, Crime Insider sources say

A driver wanted for critically injuring a woman in a Henrico neighborhood crashed into a building on Richmond's Southside while being pursued by police Sunday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.
Thalen Street Attack Henrico
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver wanted for critically injuring a woman in a Henrico neighborhood crashed into a building on Richmond's Southside while being pursued by police on Sunday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 2900 block of Thalen Street around 2:30 p.m. That address is in an East Highland Park neighborhood not far from Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary School.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from a cut wound on her neck.

Officers said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While searching for the suspect, police located the suspect's vehicle near Laburnum Avenue and Finlay Street. A pursuit began in Henrico County and continued into Richmond, where the suspect crashed into a building near Commerce Road and Hull Street.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that at least two children were in the car during the incident.

One child was let out before the Mayo Bridge, while another remained in the vehicle when the suspect crashed, according to those sources.

There was no word on potential injuries at last check Sunday night.

"Detectives are on scene and investigating," police said. "There is no current threat to the public."

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information "they think could be helpful" to investigators is urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Reporter Maggi Marshall honored at American Heart Association's Heart Ball First shelter for these labor trafficking victims opens in Central Virginia Cars damaged after shootout in West End hotel parking lot Breezy and warm with sunshine to begin the new week Police: Missing Henrico man last seen taking a walk in Sandston found dead

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone