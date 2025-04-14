Driver wanted for attacking woman in Henrico crashed into Richmond building, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver wanted for critically injuring a woman in a Henrico neighborhood crashed into a building on Richmond's Southside while being pursued by police on Sunday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 2900 block of Thalen Street around 2:30 p.m. That address is in an East Highland Park neighborhood not far from Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary School.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from a cut wound on her neck.

Officers said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While searching for the suspect, police located the suspect's vehicle near Laburnum Avenue and Finlay Street. A pursuit began in Henrico County and continued into Richmond, where the suspect crashed into a building near Commerce Road and Hull Street.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that at least two children were in the car during the incident.

One child was let out before the Mayo Bridge, while another remained in the vehicle when the suspect crashed, according to those sources.

There was no word on potential injuries at last check Sunday night.

"Detectives are on scene and investigating," police said. "There is no current threat to the public."

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information "they think could be helpful" to investigators is urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

