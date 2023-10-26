Watch Now
Woman hit by Amtrak train in Chesterfield was on tracks when she was killed, police say

Authorities said a woman was killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield County.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 26, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a woman was killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on the railroad tracks near the 11600 block of Chester Station Drive, according to Elizabeth Caroon with Chesterfield Police. That is not far from the Chester Recreational Association.

Officers said the woman, whose identity is being withheld pending positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, was on the tracks when she was hit by an Amtrak train.

Officials with the rail service advised riders as of 1:35 p.m. that all services between Petersburg and Richmond would experience "lengthy delays" because of the incident.

Rail traffic had resumed as of just before 4 p.m., but "speed restrictions and residual delays in the area are anticipated," Amtrak officials wrote.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew headed to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

