Teen drowns at Swift Creek Reservoir: Hidden dangers beneath the surface explained

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old man drowned while swimming near the boathouse at Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County on Saturday evening, marking the second drowning in Central Virginia in less than a week.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews recovered the teen's body but has not released details about what led to the drowning. Multiple signs clearly prohibit swimming in the reservoir.

WTVR

James Phelps, who regularly visits the reservoir for fishing, witnessed the recovery efforts.

"You show up to fish not really knowing what's going on and you pull in to flashing lights," Phelps said. "You've got kids playing and the park and you got families enjoying the day. I think there was a wedding going on too while there was a recovery effort going on."

SCENE VIDEO: Crews search for missing swimmer at Swift Creek Reservoir

SCENE: Crews search for missing swimmer at Swift Creek Reservoir

Despite Saturday's tragedy, some visitors were still seen swimming in the prohibited areas on Sunday.

The reservoir contains hidden dangers beneath its surface, according to Phelps.

"There's other spots too where there's re limbs and branches. There's picnic tables and all kinds of things that have been tossed in the water in different spots," Phelps said. "And when the water is murky and muddy, you don't really see it."

Another hazard lurks beneath the water's surface.

"The reservoir's got hydrilla. It's an invasive algae. It's kind of like a whole bunch of ropes tied together underneath. It's pretty easy to get tangled up," Phelps explained.

WTVR James Phelps

This drowning follows another recent incident where Chesterfield police recovered the body of a man who fell into the Appomattox River on Tuesday night. That investigation remains ongoing.

Chesterfield fire officials remind people to check water levels before going out on the water, never swim alone, avoid unfamiliar areas, and always wear a life jacket.



WATCH: Body recovered after man fell into Appomattox River

Body recovered amid search for man who fell into Appomattox River

"It's a very real instance to get out and have fun and then in the blink of an eye you're not going home to a family," Phelps said. "The signs are put up for a reason. They're not to prohibit fun or stop you from enjoying the location... it's to let you know there are very serious dangers out there. Whether you see them or not, they're present."

Anyone with information about the drowning on Saturday was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

WTVR

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.