Firefighters search for missing swimmer at Swift Creek Reservoir in Brandermill, sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning near the boathouse at Swift Creek Reservoir in Brandermill on Saturday afternoon, sources told Jon Burkett.

Firefighters were dispatched to Millridge Parkway just after 4:50 p.m. for a young adult swimmer who had gone underwater.

Fire crews remained on the scene as the search continues.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

