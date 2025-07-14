New information about code-named data center projects in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Entities involved in plans to build proposed data center campuses in western Chesterfield have dropped tens of millions of dollars in recent days to secure the project sites.

More than 1,200 acres between the two sites, one near Moseley and the one near Westchester Commons, have changed hands for a combined total of about $60 million in multiple transactions that closed in late June, according to Chesterfield courthouse records. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.