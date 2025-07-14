Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New information about code-named data center projects in Chesterfield

Proposed data center project
Chesterfield County
A proposed data center project planned at Upper Magnolia Green moved forward with the recent acquisition of the project site, which consists of most of Tract A and part of Tract B shown on the map.
Proposed data center project
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Entities involved in plans to build proposed data center campuses in western Chesterfield have dropped tens of millions of dollars in recent days to secure the project sites.

More than 1,200 acres between the two sites, one near Moseley and the one near Westchester Commons, have changed hands for a combined total of about $60 million in multiple transactions that closed in late June, according to Chesterfield courthouse records. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

