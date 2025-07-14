Woman killed in Chesterfield, police release new information

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have released new information into a deadly weekend shooting.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Belcourse Road at approximately 2:53 a.m. on July 12, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Jessica D. Wooten, 40, of the 1900 block of Hopkins Road.

Wooten was transported to the hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Wooten was involved in an altercation with another woman and a man at the location when the shooting occurred, according to investigators.

Police confirmed that all three people knew each other prior to the shooting. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.