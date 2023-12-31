Watch Now
Woman shot multiple times in Highland Springs neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured in Henrico shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was injured in a shooting in a Highland Springs neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Forest Avenue and Pine Street for a report of a shooting just after 8 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Morgello with Henrico County Police.

"Officers located an adult female suffering from a gun shot wound to the abdomen," Morgello said. "She was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the woman was shot multiple times.

Morgello said officers do not have "reliable suspect information," but that there was "no perceived threat to the community."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crimestoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

