Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman killed was found lying in middle of busy Henrico road, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, March 17
Henrico Police.png
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 10:13:28-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was killed after she was hit by a car along a busy road in Henrico County Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers were called for a report of a pedestrian struck at Brook Road at Bentley Street just after 10 p.m., according to Lt. Douglas Galindo with Henrico Police. That is not far from the Food Lion at the Brookhill Azalea Shopping Center.

The woman, who was found in the middle of southbound Brook Road, was pronounced dead at the scene, Galindo said.

The driver who hit the woman remained at the scene, according to police.

"There were no signs of impairment on the driver upon initial investigation," Galindo said. "Henrico’s Crash Team is currently investigating."

The victim's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Mild temps today, cooler Monday A mild St. Patrick's Day with sunshine One person dead in three-car Henrico crash Advocates urge Youngkin to sign bills: ‘Housing concerns everybody’ Youngkin signs marriage equality bill, says it will 'protect religious freedom' Audit raises concerns about money management in Virginia Health Department Beloved Virginia restaurant Nick's Roman Terrace is closing in Henrico Sunshine and a bit cooler this weekend Richmond falls to St. Joseph's in Atlantic 10 Tournament Warm again Friday with afternoon showers possible

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone