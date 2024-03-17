Woman killed was found lying in middle of busy Henrico road, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was killed after she was hit by a car along a busy road in Henrico County Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers were called for a report of a pedestrian struck at Brook Road at Bentley Street just after 10 p.m., according to Lt. Douglas Galindo with Henrico Police. That is not far from the Food Lion at the Brookhill Azalea Shopping Center.

The woman, who was found in the middle of southbound Brook Road, was pronounced dead at the scene, Galindo said.

The driver who hit the woman remained at the scene, according to police.

"There were no signs of impairment on the driver upon initial investigation," Galindo said. "Henrico’s Crash Team is currently investigating."

The victim's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.