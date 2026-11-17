RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's holiday season will shine a little brighter this year. CBS 6 and 804Live have partnered for a special, live broadcast of the Christmas Tree Lighting at CarMax Park's WinterWorld, presented by SERVPRO.

The tree lighting special will air Wednesday, Dec. 9 on CBS 6 beginning at 7:30 p.m., with the tree fully lit at 7:55 p.m.

The Count Basie Orchestra, which has won 19 Grammy Awards, will perform live near the tree.

The 45-foot-tall Christmas tree presented by Bon Secours was brought down from upstate New York and is the tallest live Christmas tree in Richmond.

Guests with a WinterWorld ticket for Dec. 9 can attend the tree lighting ceremony at no additional charge.

WinterWorld features a stadium-wide holiday lighting display, a 12,500-square-foot outdoor ice-skating pond, a six-lane ice slide, a 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel, along with festive food and beverages, and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

WinterWorld runs from Nov. 19 to Jan. 3.