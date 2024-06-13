Father killed near Richmond park was a good person who helped others, friend says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wilson Negron, 46, of Henrico, was shot and killed Wednesday along the 1300 block of Hampton Street, near Byrd Park, in Richmond, according to police.

"Yesterday at approximately 6:24 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Hampton Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Negron, down and injured on the ground. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury shortly thereafter," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Detectives with the Major Crimes unit are investigating. When officers arrived, a vehicle was in the roadway at the scene and detectives are currently investigating the possible connection of that vehicle to the shooting incident."

Negron was a father of two adult children, a person who identified themselves as a friend, told CBS 6.

That friend, who also asked to remain anonymous, said Negron bought/sold gold and silver jewelry for a living, and regularly met with people in safe places to do so. Negron was also well known at several weekend flee markets in the area.

Police have not yet shared information about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting. They did confirm they were investigating several scenarios.

The friend called Negron a good person who didn’t have enemies, lived a sober lifestyle, and often went out of his way to help others.

If you knew Wilson Negron and would like to share your memories, please email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

