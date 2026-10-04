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60-year-old man walking on Route 1 killed after being hit by car, troopers say

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DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Dinwiddie County on Friday evening, according to troopers.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. when a sedan headed north on Route 1 hit a man walking south in the northbound lane, a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said.

Officials said Willie B. Brown Jr., of Dinwiddie, died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver remained at the scene.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation and there is no indication if charges will be filed in the incident.

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