Virginia hunter was in the woods when he learned about $100,000 lottery win

William Tucker
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 14:27:32-05

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

William Tucker said his first reaction was to call his wife and tell her to grab the ticket he had bought and read him the numbers after he checked his phone in the woods.

Tucker, who bought his winning ticket at New Market on North Bailey Bridge Road in Midlothian, said he plans to use the money to buy a vehicle, pay bills and enjoy the rest.

Six other tickets won $100,000, including one sold to a college student in Gloucester.

Five people won the $1 million top prize.

Two of those million-dollar tickets were sold in Central Virginia.

One was sold at the CVS on Staples Mill Road near Hungary Road and one at the Wegmans in Midlothian.

