College student celebrates Virginia lottery win: 'It feels unreal!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Johnson, a college student from Gloucester, bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Crab Thicket Road in Gloucester.

“It feels unreal!” the business management student said about the win.

Virginia Lottery

Her ticket was one of six $100,000 winners.

Five people won the $1 million top prize.

Two of those million-dollar tickets were sold in Central Virginia.

One was sold at the CVS on Staples Mill Road near Hungary Road and one at the Wegmans in Midlothian.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!