Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

College student celebrates Virginia lottery win: 'It feels unreal!'

Richmond top stories and weather January 11, 2023
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 14:52:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Johnson, a college student from Gloucester, bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Crab Thicket Road in Gloucester.

“It feels unreal!” the business management student said about the win.

Hunter Johnson.jpg

Her ticket was one of six $100,000 winners.

Five people won the $1 million top prize.

Two of those million-dollar tickets were sold in Central Virginia.

One was sold at the CVS on Staples Mill Road near Hungary Road and one at the Wegmans in Midlothian.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone