Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.

The Andersons bought one of the five grand prize-winning Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets from the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers were announced on New Year's Day.

"I had to look at it like five hundred times!” Michael Anderson, who is still a firefighter, said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the CVS on Staples Mill Road, near Hungary Road, in Henrico.

Another winning ticket was purchased at Wegman's in Midlothian.

Seven tickets won $100,000, including one sold to a college student in Gloucester.

