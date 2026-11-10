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Judge dismisses one of three child sex crime cases against former Prince George assistant superintendent

Judge dismisses one of three child sex crime cases against William Barnes Jr.
Former Prince George County assistant superintendent William Barnes Jr.
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SUFFOLK, Va. — One of three cases against a former Prince George County assistant superintendent charged with child sex crimes was dismissed Monday in Suffolk.

A man testified that William Barnes Jr. sexually assaulted him when he was 15 during an overnight hockey trip.

'Broken trust': Former school administrator's adopted son testifies in sexual abuse trial

But Barnes' attorney asked the judge to throw out the case, arguing that the law in effect at the time of the alleged crime did not support the charge based on the allegations and testimony. The judge agreed and dismissed the case.

Barnes' adopted son, Donald Newbold, says Barnes sexually assaulted him for years. A judge declared a mistrial in that case in January. Barnes is set to be retried in March.

Judge declares mistrial in child sex abuse case against retired Prince George County educator William Barnes

Barnes is also awaiting trial in a third case, involving allegations first reported in 2014.

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