What new tax law means for Confederate groups in Virginia

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. — Nonprofit organizations in Virginia with ties to the Confederacy are pushing back against a new state law that strips them of their tax-free status.

The legislation, signed by Gov. Spanberger earlier in April, impacts groups like the Lee-Jackson Memorial Park in Fairfield. The organization owns and leases about 22 acres to provide a home for statues and monuments removed from public locations across the South.

"Well, as most people know by now, obviously Confederate history statues and things have been under attack significantly in the last five to 10 years," Brandon Dorsey told WSLS on Monday. "So we created this park as a place to not only install new monuments, but to try to rescue and preserve existing ones and give them a new home,"

Dorsey, who serves as the manager of the park and commander of the Stonewall Brigade and Sons of Confederate Veterans, attributes the new law to party politics driven by state Democrats and feels similar organizations are being unfairly targeted.

"As I tell everybody now, Democrats promised everybody a free steak dinner in this last election on affordability. They gave them a can of Spam, they got Spam burgers, and then they passed all this legislation," Dorsey said.

The bill's sponsor, Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, called the bill an important step forward for the Commonwealth.

"Governor Spanberger's signing of this bill is a proud moment and an important step forward for Virginia," Askew said.

Dorsey called the law unfair and "punitive."

"It is definitely viewpoint discrimination. Whether the courts believe that, that will be decided later," Dorsey said. "I will say that other states are watching what's happening in Virginia."

The taxes on the property would be around $3,000, which is about 5 to 6% of the organization's budget. The site also has room for gatherings and plans for Civil War reenactments.

Dorsey said it is too early to tell if the organization will have to pay the taxes, if they can appeal to local authorities or the courts, since they are legally a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The bill goes into effect on July 1.

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