Know this man? Police release photos of wanted motorcyclist who fled Virginia troopers.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are searching for a motorcyclist who led troopers on a pursuit from Henrico County into the City of Richmond.

Police said the man refused to stop when a trooper attempted to pull him over Friday evening on eastbound Interstate 64 near the 183-mile marker in Henrico's West End.

Police did not initially say why they attempted to pull over the man.

"The pursuit exited Interstate 64 at Glenside Drive, continued onto West Broad Street, and into the Museum District within the City of Richmond. The pursuit was later terminated after the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

Investigators described the suspect as a thin, white man between 40 and 50 years old with brown to black hair extending to his upper back. He was riding a black motorcycle with a license plate displaying the characters "8435M."

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8758.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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