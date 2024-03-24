Firefighters find body inside burning home in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters made a disturbing discovery inside a Chesterfield home Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to a call for a house fire in the 11700 block of Walnut Wood Drive just after 2:20 p.m.

"Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour," officials said. "Once they were able to make entry into the home, they found one adult deceased."

Fire officials said "the incident and the cause of the fire" are under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office as well as Chesterfield Police.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.