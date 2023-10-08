Watch Now
Woman injured after hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield driveway, police say

Posted at 12:44 AM, Oct 08, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was injured after a hit-and-run crash in a driveway in Chesterfield County Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 7 p.m. after police received a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

