Woman injured after hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield driveway, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was injured after a hit-and-run crash in a driveway in Chesterfield County Saturday evening, according to police.
Officers were called to the 6300 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 7 p.m. after police received a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene.
The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No additional details were available at last check.
Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
