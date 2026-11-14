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Virginia's Icons Take Center Stage: 34 Trailblazing Leaders Honored for a Lifetime of Achievement

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RICHMOND, Va. — From building billion-dollar businesses to transforming communities and creating opportunities for future generations, some of Virginia's most accomplished leaders took center stage Friday at the historic Jefferson Hotel in Richmond.

Virginia Business celebrated its second annual Icon Honors Awards luncheon on November 13, recognizing 34 distinguished leaders whose decades of visionary leadership, professional success and community service have helped shape the Commonwealth.

The Icon Honors Awards recognize the lifetime achievements of Virginia leaders age 60 and older from business, government and higher education.

Honorees are selected for their track records of success, commitment to excellence and lasting contributions to their organizations and communities.

Some recipients are retired, while others continue to lead organizations and industries across Virginia. Each individual is eligible to receive the prestigious recognition only once.

Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership

Following the inaugural ceremony in 2025, which honored 30 Virginia leaders, this year's celebration welcomed 34 additional honorees representing a remarkable range of industries.

From government contracting, technology and healthcare to real estate, construction, banking, accounting, law, higher education and hospitality, the 2026 class reflects the breadth of talent and leadership that has helped strengthen Virginia's economy.

But the awards recognize more than professional accomplishments and financial success.

They also celebrate individuals who have dedicated decades to mentoring others, supporting charitable causes, expanding educational opportunities and investing in the communities they serve.

Many of this year's honorees have built organizations from the ground up, led major business expansions, championed philanthropic initiatives and helped develop the next generation of leaders.

Their accomplishments serve as a reminder that true leadership is measured not only by what individuals achieve, but also by the opportunities they create for others.

A Familiar CBS 6 Face Helps Celebrate Virginia's Icons

For the second consecutive year, WTVR CBS 6 News Anchor GeNienne Samuels had the honor of serving as co-host of the celebration, joining Virginia Business Associate Publisher and Editor Richard Foster to recognize the honorees.

Samuels, a Richmond native, helped present awards and share the inspiring stories behind the recipients' accomplishments.

The luncheon brought together business executives, educators, civic leaders, family members and colleagues to recognize the accomplishments of this year's class.

Honorees were selected following a review of nominations submitted from outside the publication, as well as nominations from Virginia Business editors.

Meet the 2026 Virginia Icon Honors Award Recipients

The following 34 leaders were recognized as members of the 2026 class, listed alphabetically by last name:

  1. Craig Abod — Carahsoft Technology
  2. Charles Barker — Charles Barker Holdings
  3. Byron Boston — Dynex Capital
  4. Stephan Cassaday — Cassaday & Co.
  5. Robert Claytor — H. N. Funkhouser & Co.
  6. Barry DuVal — ITA Growth Partners
  7. John Finn — United Real Estate Richmond
  8. Andy Florance — CoStar Group
  9. Watt R. Foster Jr. — Foster Fuels
  10. Heywood Fralin — Retirement Unlimited
  11. Christopher French — Shentel
  12. Thomas Fulton — Skanska USA Civil Southeast
  13. Joe Funkhouser — Funkhouser Real Estate Group
  14. Thomas Gayner — Markel
  15. William Goodwin Jr. — Riverstone Group
  16. Louis Haddad — AH Realty Trust
  17. Jonathan Harmon — McGuireWoods
  18. Bruce Holbrook — Bruce Holbrook Consulting
  19. Dr. J. Stephen Jones — Inova Health System
  20. Chuck Kuhn — JK Moving Services
  21. Dennis Matheis — Sentara Health
  22. Tanya Matthews — TMG Construction
  23. Elizabeth McClanahan — Virginia Tech Foundation; Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center
  24. Floyd Merryman — Sonny Merryman Inc.
  25. Scott Miller — Batten University
  26. Phebe Novakovic — General Dynamics
  27. Jay Olander — Capital Square
  28. Linda Rabbitt — Rand Construction
  29. Sumeet Shrivastava — Unissant
  30. Douglas Stewart — Cary Street Partners
  31. Todd Stottlemyer — Acentra Health
  32. Warren Thompson — Thompson Hospitality
  33. Michael Vanderpool — Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian
  34. Gary Wallace — Keiter

Learn More About the Virginia Icon Honors Awards

The annual Icon Honors Awards are presented by Virginia Business to celebrate leaders whose lifetime achievements have made a lasting difference throughout the Commonwealth.

For additional information about the awards, honoree profiles and future celebrations, visit the Virginia Business Icon Honors Awards website.

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  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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