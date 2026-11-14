Virginia's Icons Take Center Stage: 34 Trailblazing Leaders Honored for a Lifetime of Achievement

RICHMOND, Va. — From building billion-dollar businesses to transforming communities and creating opportunities for future generations, some of Virginia's most accomplished leaders took center stage Friday at the historic Jefferson Hotel in Richmond.

Virginia Business celebrated its second annual Icon Honors Awards luncheon on November 13, recognizing 34 distinguished leaders whose decades of visionary leadership, professional success and community service have helped shape the Commonwealth.

The Icon Honors Awards recognize the lifetime achievements of Virginia leaders age 60 and older from business, government and higher education.

Honorees are selected for their track records of success, commitment to excellence and lasting contributions to their organizations and communities.

Some recipients are retired, while others continue to lead organizations and industries across Virginia. Each individual is eligible to receive the prestigious recognition only once.

Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership

Following the inaugural ceremony in 2025, which honored 30 Virginia leaders, this year's celebration welcomed 34 additional honorees representing a remarkable range of industries.

From government contracting, technology and healthcare to real estate, construction, banking, accounting, law, higher education and hospitality, the 2026 class reflects the breadth of talent and leadership that has helped strengthen Virginia's economy.

But the awards recognize more than professional accomplishments and financial success.

They also celebrate individuals who have dedicated decades to mentoring others, supporting charitable causes, expanding educational opportunities and investing in the communities they serve.

Many of this year's honorees have built organizations from the ground up, led major business expansions, championed philanthropic initiatives and helped develop the next generation of leaders.

Their accomplishments serve as a reminder that true leadership is measured not only by what individuals achieve, but also by the opportunities they create for others.

A Familiar CBS 6 Face Helps Celebrate Virginia's Icons

For the second consecutive year, WTVR CBS 6 News Anchor GeNienne Samuels had the honor of serving as co-host of the celebration, joining Virginia Business Associate Publisher and Editor Richard Foster to recognize the honorees.

Samuels, a Richmond native, helped present awards and share the inspiring stories behind the recipients' accomplishments.

The luncheon brought together business executives, educators, civic leaders, family members and colleagues to recognize the accomplishments of this year's class.

Honorees were selected following a review of nominations submitted from outside the publication, as well as nominations from Virginia Business editors.

Meet the 2026 Virginia Icon Honors Award Recipients

The following 34 leaders were recognized as members of the 2026 class, listed alphabetically by last name:



Craig Abod — Carahsoft Technology Charles Barker — Charles Barker Holdings Byron Boston — Dynex Capital Stephan Cassaday — Cassaday & Co. Robert Claytor — H. N. Funkhouser & Co. Barry DuVal — ITA Growth Partners John Finn — United Real Estate Richmond Andy Florance — CoStar Group Watt R. Foster Jr. — Foster Fuels Heywood Fralin — Retirement Unlimited Christopher French — Shentel Thomas Fulton — Skanska USA Civil Southeast Joe Funkhouser — Funkhouser Real Estate Group Thomas Gayner — Markel William Goodwin Jr. — Riverstone Group Louis Haddad — AH Realty Trust Jonathan Harmon — McGuireWoods Bruce Holbrook — Bruce Holbrook Consulting Dr. J. Stephen Jones — Inova Health System Chuck Kuhn — JK Moving Services Dennis Matheis — Sentara Health Tanya Matthews — TMG Construction Elizabeth McClanahan — Virginia Tech Foundation; Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center Floyd Merryman — Sonny Merryman Inc. Scott Miller — Batten University Phebe Novakovic — General Dynamics Jay Olander — Capital Square Linda Rabbitt — Rand Construction Sumeet Shrivastava — Unissant Douglas Stewart — Cary Street Partners Todd Stottlemyer — Acentra Health Warren Thompson — Thompson Hospitality Michael Vanderpool — Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian Gary Wallace — Keiter

Learn More About the Virginia Icon Honors Awards

The annual Icon Honors Awards are presented by Virginia Business to celebrate leaders whose lifetime achievements have made a lasting difference throughout the Commonwealth.

For additional information about the awards, honoree profiles and future celebrations, visit the Virginia Business Icon Honors Awards website.

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