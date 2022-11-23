Walmart worker shot in back 'thought he was going to die,' mother says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The mother of a man wounded in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, said her son told her he is “glad to be alive.”

Kimberly Shupe said that her son Jalen told her that “it was a normal day at work” before he was first shot in the store's break room.

“He saw people on the ground,” she said. “He actually had to, he said he had to kind of jump over them just to save his self, to get to the front store.”

When the 24-year-old Jalen made it to the front, his mother said he told her that he was “shot again by the same person.”

“His exact words were, ‘I got shot.’ Like, ‘I actually got shot.’ And then when he made it to the front, his exact words was, ‘I just got shot again,’” his mother said. “So you know, you got shot in the beginning. And now as you're trying to go get help, just shot again."

Shupe said a coworker helped her son and took him outside to her car until medics arrived.

WTVR Kimberly Shupe

Jalen told his mother he thought he was going to die after being shot in the back and his sternum.

“It was a moment where he just had... blackouts and you feel like you're just leaving, but he just kept going,” she said.

Shupe called her son a fighter and is now stable after being on a ventilator last night.

“I'm grateful to hate to hear him say that he was fighting and that he actually felt he was leaving, but he just kept coming back,” she said. “That’s the will, so I'm very enthused that he actually pushed through there. And he found that place, you know, to come back.”

Shupe said her son is struggling to process what he witnessed.

“People you see every day that you possibly you know, won't see again, if they were affected by this,” Shupe said. “There's trauma. He's, he's really dealing with that more, I guess you could say almost as much as the injuries, the trauma of people being injured and hurt that he might not ever see again.”

Shupe said she was thankful that she often told her son that she loved him.

"He would just want you to know, and this is what I actually told him just few minutes ago that you know, the people you love in your life, just make sure you always let them know you love them," Shupe said. "Because you just never know when they walk out the door if you're ever going to see him again. That's something he and I have prided ourselves on lately more and more. And I'm just grateful that I did that."

That is something Shupe said she is hoping for the victims who did not survive.

"And that we had those discussions prior to this happening because that's what was running through my mind when I heard about the injuries that was the same. And the people that were hurt, all I was thinking was, 'Did they even get a chance to say, I love you, or I care about you and that I hope everything goes well for you at work?'" she said. "You just never know when you're going to have that last moment."

Shupe said her son is grateful to have survived.

“He absolutely wanted people to know,” she said. “And he just glad to be alive. He really is. He's glad to be alive.”

A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people and injuring, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

The gunman was been identified as Andre Bing, according to officials with the retail giant.

Officials said Bing was an overnight team lead who has been employed with the store since 2010.

"While details of the tragic incident in our Chesapeake, Virginia store are still emerging, authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities," Walmart officials said. "We are focused on doing everything we can to support our associates and their families at this time."

There was no clear motive for the shooting, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said.

"We are thankful for the local first responders and will continue to work with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation," Walmart officials said.

The store was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as people stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station.

Employee Briana Tyler said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. She said the meeting was about to start, and a team leader said: “All right guys, we have a light night ahead of us," when another team leader, 31-year-old Andre Bing, turned around and opened fire on the staff.

“It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me,” Tyler said. “I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”

Officials said on the city's Twitter account that three of the dead, including Bing, were found in the break room. One of the slain victims was found near the front of the store. Three others were taken to hospitals where they died of their wounds.

At first, Tyler didn’t think the shooting was real. “It was all happening so fast. I thought it was like a test type of thing. Like, if you do have an active shooter, this is how you respond.”

Tyler, who worked with Bing just the night before, said he did not aim at anyone specific.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way."

Tyler, who started at Walmart two months ago, said she never had a negative encounter with Bing, but others told her that he was “the manager to look out for.” She said Bing had a history of writing people up for no reason.

“He just liked to pick, honestly. I think he just looked for little things to go about, because he had the authority. That’s just the type of person that he was. That’s what a lot of people said about him,” she said.

A neighbor, Alicia McDuffie, said police “swarmed the whole street” in the middle of the night and forced their way into Bing’s house. Her mother, Vera McDuffie, saw officers approach Bing’s front door with a battering ram.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said Bing used a pistol, and police said later that he had multiple magazines. Solesky could not confirm whether the victims were all employees.

Gov. Youngkin reacts to deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he was in contact with law enforcement officials in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city, which lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

“Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning,” Youngkin wrote. “Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.”

It was the second time in a little more than a week that Virginia has experienced a major shooting. Three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot on a charter bus as they returned to campus from a field trip on Nov. 13. Two other students were wounded.

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city,” Mayor Rick W. West said in a statement posted on the city's Twitter account Wednesday. “Chesapeake is a tight-knit community, and we are all shaken by this news.”

