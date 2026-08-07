How much can you save during Virginia's tax-free weekend? We did the math

RICHMOND, Va. — School supplies under $20 and clothing and shoes under $100 are tax-free this weekend in Virginia.

At the Mechanicsville Target, store manager Victoria Ross said she is staffing up ahead of the tax holiday weekend.

In addition to saving about 5% by not paying taxes, Target is also offering students and teachers an additional 20% off school supplies and clothing.

To get a sense of how much shoppers can expect to save, I went through the aisles and picked up a book bag, binders, pens, pencils, erasers, notebooks, a lunchbox, sanitizer, and a few other necessities.

The total came out to $34.14.

Without paying taxes and with the additional 20% off for students and teachers, shoppers would save around $8 this weekend.

Ross said Target is focused on keeping prices affordable for families.

"We've got the $5 backpack deal back, we've got Owala water bottles, so we're leading with trends, but affordability is top of mind," Ross said. "If you think about our uniforms, they're $15 starting at that baseline. We don't want to just check off a back to school list. We want you to feel prepared for school."

WTVR Target, store manager Victoria Ross

Shoppers heading to stores this weekend should check bundled items to make sure they do not exceed the $20 school supplies limit or the $100 limit for a clothing or shoe item.

For those shopping online, the tax-free discount still applies, but orders must be paid for and processed by Sunday at midnight.

Here's some more information from the Virginia Department of Taxation's website:

What items are eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item



Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item



Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item



Click here for more information on Virginia's sales tax holiday.



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