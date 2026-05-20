Virginia State Police honors 67 fallen officers, including Trooper Chad Dermyer, at annual memorial service

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police honored its fallen officers during a memorial service at the VSP gymnasium on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

All 67 of the department's professionals who died in the line of duty were recognized during the service, which featured Gov. Abigail Spanberger as the keynote speaker.

Fifteen law enforcement professionals received a special tribute with a single bell toll and an Honor Guard salute — each marking a significant milestone anniversary in 2026.

"One of the things that we say at the services, we will never forget, and we will never forget," VSP spokesperson Matt Demlein said. "We're remembering someone who served, who gave the ultimate sacrifice 85 years ago. It's a long time, very long time. We will never forget."

Among those honored was Trooper Chad Dermyer.

March 31 marked 10 years since Dermyer, 37, was shot and killed during a tactical training exercise at the Greyhound bus station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

A native of Jackson, Michigan, Dermyer graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in November 2014 as a member of the 122nd Basic Session. Before joining the state police, he served with the Newport News Police Department and the Jackson, Michigan, Police Department. Trooper Dermyer also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.

Trooper Dermyer's widow said he was a hero that was "truly a one-of-a-kind man."

"Chad was a man of honor and integrity. He was an amazing man, an incredible father and the most wonderful husband," Michelle Dermyer said at a 2018 ceremony, two years after the shooting. "And it is important for my kids and I to continue his legacy and make sure he is never forgotten. He died a hero that day and he was always be remembered for that."

"Having worked here with State Police for almost three years, you hear stories of some of the things that our troopers do, even that don't rise to this level. They do amazing things, but sometimes they have to go above and beyond and pay that sacrifice," Demlein said.

The 15 sworn members who received the special tribute are:

Trooper Urshell T. Mayo, 85 years

Trooper William H. Andrews, 80 years

Trooper Robert W. Smith, 75 years

Investigator Wallace M. Simpson, 75 years

Trooper Henry M. Brooks, Jr., 70 years

Trooper Garland W. Fisher, Jr., 50 years

Trooper Bernard W. Wright, 50 years

Trooper Robin L. Farmer, 45 years

Trooper Ricky M. McCoy, 40 years

Trooper Gregory P. Fleenor, 30 years

Senior Trooper Robert A. Hill, Sr., 20 years

Trooper Kevin C. Manion, 20 years

Trooper Adam M. Bowen, 15 years

Trooper Chad P. Dermyer, 10 years

Captain J. Gregory Blankenship, 5 years

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