Glen Allen mosque responds after teens kill three at San Diego Islamic center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A mosque in Glen Allen said it is reviewing its security, after two teenagers killed three people at a San Diego Islamic center.

The shooting happened Monday.

Police say the 17 and 18-year-old suspects shot and killed an employee and the husband of one of the center's teachers.

Both victims called 911 even as they were about to be killed.

Police also say security guard Amin Abdullah saved lives by initiating lockdown protocols before being killed.

The suspects died from self-inflicted gunshots.

The FBI believes the teens both hated different religions and races.

The West End Islamic Center of Glen Allen released a statement saying they are deeply saddened by the senseless act.

The center said it already has new safety measures in place, including strict access controls, security gates, and dedicated security staff.

The center is also conducting a review of its security, this week.



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