Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Glen Allen mosque responds after teens kill three at San Diego Islamic center

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 20, 2026
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A mosque in Glen Allen said it is reviewing its security, after two teenagers killed three people at a San Diego Islamic center.

The shooting happened Monday.

Police say the 17 and 18-year-old suspects shot and killed an employee and the husband of one of the center's teachers.

Both victims called 911 even as they were about to be killed.

Police also say security guard Amin Abdullah saved lives by initiating lockdown protocols before being killed.

The suspects died from self-inflicted gunshots.

The FBI believes the teens both hated different religions and races.

The West End Islamic Center of Glen Allen released a statement saying they are deeply saddened by the senseless act.

The center said it already has new safety measures in place, including strict access controls, security gates, and dedicated security staff.

The center is also conducting a review of its security, this week.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone