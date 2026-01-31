Troopers work 170 crashes across Virginia as parts of state hit with more snow

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 170 crashes have been reported across Virginia as troopers work during another winter storm, which is mostly impacting the southern part of the Commonwealth.
"Drivers should remain cautious and stay off affected roadways today and Sunday as much as possible," officials warned.
Especially as VDOT crews are still working to clear ice and snow-covered secondary and subdivision roads from last weekend's storm.
"If you must drive, clear vehicles of all ice and snow prior to getting on the roadways and give VDOT trucks and emergency crews room to do their jobs," officials said. "Also understand that storm impacts could delay emergency response to stranded motorists."
Since the storm began Friday morning, state police have responded to:
171 total crashes statewide
18 of those crashes involved injuries, but not all crashes are storm-related.
One fatal crash was reported in Northern Virginia, but police said the storm was not a factor in that wreck.
Crash Totals by VSP Division (as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31)
- Division 1 (Central Va./Richmond) – 17 crashes, one with injuries, one fatal (NOT storm-related)
- Division 2 (Northwest Va./Winchester/Harrisonburg) – 13 crashes, three with injuries
- Division 3 (Central/Western Va./Appomattox) – 18 crashes, three with injuries
- Division 4 (Southwest Va.) – 28 crashes, one with injuries
- Division 5 (Hampton Roads) – 25 crashes, two with injuries, one fatal
- Division 6 (Western Va./Roanoke) – 43 crashes, three with injuries
- Division 7 (Northern Va.) – 27 crashes, five with injuries
Officials pointed out that not all of the crashes were storm-related.
Shout out to crews still working hard, 24/7, battling ice & prepping for another storm this weekend.
After the upcoming storm "flurries" away, regular work continues.
