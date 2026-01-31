Troopers work 170 crashes across Virginia as parts of state hit with more snow

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 170 crashes have been reported across Virginia as troopers work during another winter storm, which is mostly impacting the southern part of the Commonwealth.

"Drivers should remain cautious and stay off affected roadways today and Sunday as much as possible," officials warned.

Especially as VDOT crews are still working to clear ice and snow-covered secondary and subdivision roads from last weekend's storm.

"If you must drive, clear vehicles of all ice and snow prior to getting on the roadways and give VDOT trucks and emergency crews room to do their jobs," officials said. "Also understand that storm impacts could delay emergency response to stranded motorists."

Since the storm began Friday morning, state police have responded to:

171 total crashes statewide

18 of those crashes involved injuries, but not all crashes are storm-related.

One fatal crash was reported in Northern Virginia, but police said the storm was not a factor in that wreck.



Crash Totals by VSP Division (as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31)



Division 1 (Central Va./Richmond) – 17 crashes, one with injuries, one fatal (NOT storm-related)

Division 2 (Northwest Va./Winchester/Harrisonburg) – 13 crashes, three with injuries

Division 3 (Central/Western Va./Appomattox) – 18 crashes, three with injuries

Division 4 (Southwest Va.) – 28 crashes, one with injuries

Division 5 (Hampton Roads) – 25 crashes, two with injuries, one fatal

Division 6 (Western Va./Roanoke) – 43 crashes, three with injuries

Division 7 (Northern Va.) – 27 crashes, five with injuries

Officials pointed out that not all of the crashes were storm-related.