Virginia extends deadline for state income tax returns

Virginia is giving taxpayers a few more weeks to file their state income tax returns.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia is giving taxpayers a few more weeks to file their state income tax returns.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that the state Department of Taxation is extending the original May 1 deadline to May 17.

The state had little choice but to offer the extension after the IRS announced that the federal deadline would be extended from April 15 to May 17. Other states are making similar adjustments.

In a normal year, Virginia's filing deadline comes two weeks after the federal deadline. The change announced Friday means that this year state returns will be due on the same day as federal returns.

For tax filers who end up owing payment, it is possible they owe interest on any amount due paid after May 1. But the governor's press release said that legislation could be introduced during April's reconvened General Assembly session to address the issue.

