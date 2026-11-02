Virginia SNAP customers can no longer use benefits to buy soda, certain energy drinks

RICHMOND, Va. — New changes are now in effect for Virginians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, limiting which beverages can be purchased using EBT cards.

The policy took effect Sunday, Nov. 1, and prohibits SNAP customers from using their benefits to purchase soda, diet soda, zero-sugar soda and carbonated energy drinks.

The Virginia Department of Social Services says the goal is to encourage healthier choices and help SNAP dollars go further on foods and beverages that support good health.

Virginia is testing whether removing certain sweetened and carbonated beverages from SNAP eligibility leads to healthier outcomes for families. The change stems from a decision made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration in 2025.

However, several beverages remain eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits, including non-carbonated energy drinks, unsweetened seltzer, lemonade, juice, tea, milk and infant formula.

The changes will not reduce a recipient's monthly SNAP benefit amount, and customers will not need to get a new EBT card.

The beverage restrictions are part of Virginia's broader efforts to promote access to healthy foods.

The state has also launched Virginia Fresh Match, which doubles the value of SNAP benefits when used to purchase fruits and vegetables, and the Virginia Restaurant Meals Program, which helps eligible recipients purchase ready-to-eat meals.

The Virginia Department of Social Services says the new policy does not change which food items can be purchased using SNAP benefits.

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