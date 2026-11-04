Virginia same-sex marriage constitutional amendment passes, AP projects

RICHMOND, Va. — A constitutional amendment to enshrine same-sex marriage in Virginia’s Constitution has passed, the Associated Press projects.

Per Question 2, the amendment would replaced that prohibition with language establishing a right for two adults to marry regardless of sex, gender or race. It would also require legally valid marriages between two adults to be treated equally under Virginia law.

The question in full is below.

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to (i) remove the ban on same-sex marriage; (ii) affirm that two adults may marry regardless of sex, gender, or race; and (iii) require all legally valid marriages to be treated equally under the law?

Click here to see updated election results.

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