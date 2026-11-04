Joe Morrissey unseats 16-year incumbent in Petersburg City Council race, early tally shows

PETERSBURG, Va. — Joe Morrissey is poised to join the Petersburg City Council after the current vote tally showed him defeating 16-year incumbent Howard Myers in the 5th Ward race, though the official results still have to be certified.

Morrissey said the victory is sending a message.

"People that operated in secrecy, people that engaged in nepotism, people that did insider trading, that's out and it's going to be a new, transparent Petersburg," Morrissey said. "I do intended to work closely with the people on City Council, work together to make Petersburg that much better."

Steve Helber/AP FILE - Virginia State Sen. Joe Morrissey, left, greets a voter as he visits a polling precinct Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Henrico, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Morrissey, a controversial figure in Virginia politics, has served in various positions over the last three decades including Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney in the 1990s and later in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia State Senate. He ran unsuccessfully for Mayor of Richmond in 2016.

Tri-Cities Joe Morrissey announces run for office after saying he was done with politics WTVR Web Staff

Morrissey's Past

In early 2022, outgoing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam pardoned Morrissey, who was jailed after a sex scandal that involved a 17-year-old receptionist who later became his (now ex-) wife.

The pardon was another rung on the ladder of redemption for Morrissey, a scandal-scarred politician who has been disbarred twice and calls himself “Fighting Joe. ”

The pardon stemmed from a scandal that began when Morrissey was in the House of Delegates nearly eight years ago.

He resigned his seat after being convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, his receptionist at his law firm.

Morrissey won re-election as an independent in a special election a month later.

For the next two months, he spent his days working at the General Assembly. But he served his nights in jail as part of a work-release sentence on the conviction, for which he was later pardoned.

In March 2015, Morrissey resigned his seat in the House to run for the Virginia State Senate but failed to qualify for the Democratic primary ballot.

In 2016, he was the frontrunner in the Richmond mayor’s race until a legal client accused him of making unwanted sexual advances and sending her lewd text messages.

City Council results

Also heading to City Council for the first time is challenger Herb Coulton Jr., who won in the 7th Ward.

"That to me just said a lot of people just truly wanted change," Coulton said.

Coulton believes the new City Council will benefit the city.

"I think it will be god. I think it's still enough people that are incumbents that with return to council where they can kind of gt the new members of council up to snuff," Coulton said.

Mayor Sam Parham won re-election to Ward 3.

"I'm grateful for the Ward 3 voters," Parham said.

Parham said he knows both new members and is ready to work with them.

"To the two new members, I want to say, congratulations and let's get to work," Parham said.

The official results are expected to be certified by next Tuesday, when all votes will be confirmed.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.