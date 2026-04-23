Virginia Reproductive and Maternal Health Summit sparks statewide conversation on infertility, disparities

RICHMOND, Va. — Patients, doctors, advocates and community leaders gathered this week for the Virginia Reproductive and Maternal Health Summit, which brought together medical experts, advocates, and families across the Commonwealth.

The hybrid event, organized by the Cade Foundation, connected participants virtually while also hosting in-person watch parties in Williamsburg, Hampton and Virginia Beach, each featuring local panel discussions and community resources.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels moderated the virtual portion of the summit, helping guide a discussion focused on education, access to care and advocacy during National Infertility Awareness Week.

From infertility and fibroids to maternal mental health and access to care, the event highlighted both the challenges families face and the resources available across Virginia.

One message stood out clearly: awareness alone is not enough—action is needed.

Leading the conversation was Dr. Shruti Malik, a reproductive endocrinologist and member of the Cade Foundation’s Board of Trustees, who delivered a sobering look at the disparities impacting women of color.

“Infertility affects one in six individuals,” Malik said. “Unfortunately, Black women and minorities are twice as likely to experience infertility—but half as likely to seek help and utilize the resources that are available.”

She added that even when care is accessed, disparities persist.

“Even with the appropriate care, Black women will see lower pregnancy rates and lower live birth rates than their Caucasian counterparts. This is unacceptable.”

Health experts say those gaps are driven by a combination of factors, including: access to care, systemic inequities and delayed treatment.

Event organizer Dr. Camille Hammond says one of the biggest goals of the summit is to break down barriers—both in access and in understanding.

By offering both virtual access and local, in-person discussions, the event aimed to meet people where they are—connecting them directly with trusted providers and community-based organizations.

Participants were also encouraged to advocate for themselves by learning how legislation impacts reproductive and maternal health outcomes across Virginia.

The Cade Foundation says its mission remains focused on expanding access to fertility care, supporting families and addressing disparities that continue to impact outcomes, especially for underserved communities.

Find the full summit here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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