Virginia Reproductive and Maternal Health Summit focuses on education, access, advocacy

RICHMOND, Va. — Patients, doctors, advocates and community leaders will gather this week for the Virginia Reproductive and Maternal Health Summit.

The free event takes place Tuesday, April 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. It includes virtual participation and in-person watch parties in Williamsburg, Hampton, and Virginia Beach. CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels will moderate.

The summit coincides with National Infertility Awareness Week. The event focuses on education, access, and advocacy regarding reproductive and maternal health.

Topics include infertility, fibroids, PCOS, endometriosis and maternal mental health. The summit aims to connect attendees with providers and resources, and provide information on contacting elected officials regarding health policies in Virginia.

"This is not just an education event—it’s also an advocacy and activation event," event organizer Dr. Camille Hammond said. "We’re giving people the tools to understand the issues, connect with resources, and make their voices heard," Hammond said.

Health experts report Black women face the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, with many of those deaths considered preventable.

"This conversation is important because there are women and men who are dying that don’t need to die," Hammond said. "Much of this is preventable, and people need to know both the risks and the resources available right here in Virginia," Hammond said.

Hammond said support systems like doulas, who are trained professionals assisting during pregnancy, can improve outcomes.

The summit will cover laws and policies shaping reproductive care in Virginia, including proposed legislation and a constitutional amendment voters may see on the ballot this November.

"We want people to reach out to their elected officials, share their thoughts, and understand how these policies affect their lives," Hammond said. "We want to save lives. "We want to improve quality of life. Reproductive and maternal health are essential parts of overall wellness—and everyone deserves access to the care and information they need."

"This is about making informed decisions—not just about your health, but about your vote," Hammond said.

"Get out into your communities. Meet the people running for office. Look at their records and decide who aligns with the future you want for your health and your family," Hammond said.

The event will also focus on infertility.

"Infertility does not mean you will never be a parent," Hammond said. "There are excellent providers across Virginia who can help individuals and families build the life they want."

Hammond urged women not to ignore symptoms that may signal underlying conditions.

"Just because something runs in your family—like severe pain, heavy bleeding, or other symptoms—does not mean it’s normal," Hammond said. "Support is available, and you deserve care that allows you to live a healthy, full life."

Hammond emphasized the importance of relying on evidence-based medical guidance.

"The internet is full of opinions—but not all of it is accurate," Hammond said. "Your doctor should be your biggest advocate and your most trusted resource."

Click here to learn more about the event.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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