Virginia judge rules redistricting referendum broke several state laws, putting certification of vote on hold

RICHMOND, Va. — A Tazewell Circuit Court judge has blocked the state from certifying the results of a referendum on Virginia's congressional districts, ruling that all votes cast in the election are "ineffective."

The ruling, issued late Wednesday afternoon, is part of several lawsuits surrounding the referendum. The judge ruled the process underlying the referendum broke several state laws and that certifying the vote would harm Virginia Republican members of Congress.

If legal challenges by Republicans end up being unsuccessful, the new map will shift the congressional districts from the current layout, which favors Democrats six to five, to one that favors them 10 to one until 2030. After that point, the voter-approved bipartisan redistricting commission will resume its work in the process.

The defendants in the lawsuit include the chair and commissioner of the State Board of Elections.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said he will immediately appeal the ruling.

"Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote. We look forward to defending the outcome of last night's election in court," Jones said.

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