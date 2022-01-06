How Virginia is prepping for second winter storm this week

RICHMOND, Va. — As a second round of winter weather approaches Central Virginia, multiple state agencies are coming together to prepare.

In a joint press conference over the phone Thursday morning, leaders with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and other state agencies shared how they are preparing for the arrival of snow that is expected overnight Thursday.

"Starting Sunday, our crews have been working in a 24/7 posture working 12-hour shifts," said Stephen Brich, Commissioner of VDOT.

The call came just a day after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Earlier in the week, snow that fell particularly hard and fast north of Richmond caused crashes that led to thousands of drivers getting stuck and stranded on Interstate 95. Some for more than 24 hours. The backup prevented snowplows from getting through.

VDOT officials said while they’ve been preparing for this next round of snow, they are also still working to clean up debris left from Monday's storm.

VDOT also said since rain is not projected in the forecast, they are able to pre-treat the roads before the snow hits — something they were not able to do earlier in the week with the previous storm.

Virginia State Police officials said they’re also preparing troopers to help monitor highway traffic, and the Virginia National Guard is on standby with about 50 soldiers and airmen, to help aid anyone in need of assistance.

"These two primary teams are going to consist primarily of debris removal capability to assist localities to clear and render assistance to the community," said Maj. Gen. Tim Williams, Adjutant-General of the Guard. "We also have a small footprint of personnel being brought on duty that will provide administrative and logistics support for those individuals."

