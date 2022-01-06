State of Emergency declared in Virginia ahead of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday night ahead of a predicted second bought of winter weather.

Monday's winter storm left thousands without power and thousands of others stranded on Interstate 95 for hours because of disabled vehicles and icy roads.

The next winter storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning. In a statement, Northam said the problems resulting from Monday's winter weather will exacerbate the impacts of the coming storm.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Governor Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snowstorms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”

