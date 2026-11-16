Virginia parents charged after hundreds of teens attend party with fireworks, alcohol

MCLEAN, Va. — Two Northern Virginia parents are facing charges after hundreds of teenagers gathered at their home earlier this month.

The incident happened Nov. 6 in McLean, when neighbors called police reporting up to 300 teens at a large party.

Bodycam footage shows police arriving at the home, where fireworks were being lit and underage attendees were apparently drinking.

"No, we haven't had any alcohol. We've been — are you joking? No, no, I'm not joking. We've been making sure there's no backpacks, no alcohol," a person at the scene said in the footage. "You don't smell it in the air right now."

"No, I don't smell — it reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere," an officer responded. "OK, so let's start working on getting everybody out. Make sure it's just in case. This way everybody go home."

Investigators say Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan, who own the home, organized the party for their child. Both turned themselves in to police and were released on $1,000 bonds.

The Vaughans are now facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.