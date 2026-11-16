AAA: 81.5 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving despite higher costs

RICHMOND, Va. — AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving between Tuesday, November 24, and Monday, November 30. That is almost the same as 2025, when 81.6 million people traveled for the holiday.

AAA projects 72.9 million people will drive a car for the Thanksgiving holiday. That's a slight drop from last year when 73.1 million travelers took road trips. AAA said this year's projected decrease of 200,000 travelers is due in part to this season's record high gas prices. The months of August, September, and October set new monthly records at the pump, and November could also do the same. The previous highest Thanksgiving record at the pump was in 2022 at $3.58. The national gas price as of Monday is $3.81. For families renting cars, AAA car rental partner Hertz expects Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving to be the busiest pickup days.

AAA projects 5.96 million travelers will take domestic flights for Thanksgiving. That's a 0.2% decrease over last year. Air travelers make up more than 7% of the share of holiday travelers, like they did over Thanksgiving 2025. The main difference this year is how much more travelers are paying. According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their Thanksgiving trips, roundtrip domestic flights are 17% more expensive, averaging $800 per ticket.

The category continuing to see growth includes travelers who are taking other modes of transportation. AAA projects 2.6 million Americans will take buses, trains, and cruises, a 4.1% increase from last year.

Best & Worst Times to Drive

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects that the busiest days on the road over the Thanksgiving holiday period will be Tuesday and Wednesday as most travelers head out, and Sunday and Monday when most people return home. The worst times for traffic will be in the afternoon and early evening.



Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car

Date

Worst Travel Time

Best Travel Time

Tuesday, November 24

2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Before 1:00 PM

Wednesday, November 25

12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Before 12:00 PM

Thursday, November 26

Minimal Traffic Expected



Friday, November 27

1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Before 12:00 PM

Saturday, November 28

12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Before 11:00 AM

Sunday, November 29

12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Before 11:00 AM

Monday, November 30

2:00 PM -7:00 PM

Before 1:00 PM



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