Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Around 300,000 Virginians on Medicaid expansion could lose coverage under new federal work requirements

Around 300,000 on Medicaid expansion could lose coverage under new requirements
Medicaid Payments
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — About 300,000 Virginians are at risk of losing Medicaid coverage under new federal requirements tied to the state's Obamacare expansion.

State health leaders say of the 550,000 Virginians added to Medicaid through those subsidies, roughly 300,000 are now at risk. They will be required to document their monthly work hours and wages twice a year.

Virginia's Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa says the requirement will punish working families with shifting schedules.

"If you look at the general population that is in Medicaid, a lot of those individuals are already working. What we are going to require as a state because of federal law is that those individuals have to verify that they're working. So I will think about it more as more paperwork. We are working to make sure that this is automated as possible, knowing that there will be some significant number of individuals that will lose coverage, not because they're not working or have a qualified activity, but because they lack the ability to prove that to the state and the federal government."

Figueroa says Virginia has budgeted funds to help families who are at risk of losing SNAP benefits or Medicaid, but that it will be impossible to replace the loss of federal money dollar for dollar.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone