Anonymous winner claims Virginia's largest lottery jackpot ever

RICHMOND, Va. — An anonymous winner has claimed the largest lottery jackpot ever won in Virginia.

The $348 million jackpot in the June 27 Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket bought at an E&C Mid-Atlantic convenience store at 14878 Northumberland Highway in Burgess.

Local News Virginia convenience store wins prize for selling $348M winning lottery ticket WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The winner, who presented their ticket four weeks after the drawing, said they plan to use their winnings to buy a zero-radius riding lawn mower.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers: 18-21-29-42-50 and the Mega Ball number 2.

They had the choice of taking the $348 million jackpot in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $155.6 million before taxes. They chose the cash option.

Virginia law permits any winner of a prize worth $1 million and greater to claim the prize anonymously, in which case the Lottery does not publicly disclose the winner’s identity.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Lottery raised more than $901 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Watch: Virginia public schools will receive $901M from Virginia Lottery

Virginia public schools will receive $901M from Virginia Lottery

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.