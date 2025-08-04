Virginia public schools will receive $901M from Virginia Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia public schools are receiving $901 million from the Virginia Lottery, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday afternoon.

The lottery ended the 2025 fiscal year with its second-highest profit total in the organization's 37-year history. By law, all lottery profits support K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

"I also want to highlight the fact that we have an incredibly efficient operation and that matters because these are the profits. And once prize money is paid out and overhead is covered, this is what's left. And of course if we allow an overhead to run away like it does in so many organizations, this number goes down. And so again, I want to thank all of the lottery personnel for the great work you all do in watching every penny. Because when you watch every penny, it means more goes to the kids," Youngkin said.

The $901 million in profit was driven by record total sales of more than $5.7 billion. Out of that, $4.5 billion went back to players, which is about 78 cents for every dollar spent.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.