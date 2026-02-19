Virginia Living Magazine working to publish final stories written by editor killed in hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. — Colleagues at Virginia Living Magazine are working to publish the final stories written by Hope Cartwright, a 23-year-old associate editor who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing a Richmond street.

"Everything she touched was perfection," said Madeline Mayhood, editor-in-chief at Virginia Living Magazine, as the team prepares to honor Cartwright's memory through her remaining work.

Cartwright was struck and killed on Monday while walking across Cary and 2nd Street after leaving work. Police say the driver, 41-year-old Latesha Coleman, did not stop. Coleman has been charged with felony hit and run.

"She just was such an integral part of our process, you know she would want us to keep the train running, so we've got to do that," Mayhood said.

The magazine is preparing its latest issue, which will spotlight many of Cartwright's stories. The issue will be sent to the publisher Thursday for subscribers to receive at the end of the month, with copies hitting newsstands March 11.

Publishing Cartwright's final stories serves as a way to keep her memory alive, Mayhood explained.

"Oh absolutely. Absolutely and the thing is she was so on top of things that she's filed stories that will appear in subsequent issues," Mayhood said.

Among Cartwright's favorite pieces was "Spellbound in Staunton," which portrayed beloved characters from Harry Potter. The story exemplified her passion for storytelling that colleagues say shined through every piece she wrote. She also had her hands in everything at VLM, driving their special projects like "cutest pets" and their wedding section.

"She was really a major contributor to our content and she would always pitch stories that were always spot on," Mayhood said.

The Michigan native had been excited to make Virginia her home and had recently celebrated her two-year work anniversary at the magazine. Her colleague Gabby still remembers the celebratory message Cartwright sent her.

"You make my days better, congratulations!" Gabby recalled.

Now Cartwright's chair sits empty, though flowers from the community fill her desk and the office as people pay their respects.

"People are reaching out left and right. They want to know how they can help," Mayhood said.

The magazine staff shared they are still processing Cartwright's death and planning ways to honor her beyond the pages she wrote. Whatever tribute they create, colleagues say they want it to be "perfect."

