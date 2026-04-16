Virginia leaders react after former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills wife, himself: 'An unspeakable tragedy'

RICHMOND, Va. — Past and present Virginia leaders are reacting to the news of former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shooting his wife Dr. Cerina Fairfax before killing himself inside their Annandale home overnight Thursday, in what police describe as a domestic-related murder-suicide amid an ongoing divorce dispute.

Justin and Cerina Fairfax had two teenage children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

After police confirmed Justin Fairfax was the shooter Thursday morning, reaction from Virginia leaders began pouring in.

Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi called the news "devastating."

“Virginia woke up this morning to the devastating news regarding Cerina Fairfax and former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends. Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials.”

Former Gov. Ralph Northam, who was the sitting governor during Justin Fairfax's term as lieutenant governor, shared the following statement:

“Pam and I are devastated by this heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of getting to know the Fairfaxes while our families served together. We are praying for the entire Fairfax family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Speaker of the House Don Scott said he is "heartbroken."

“I am heartbroken by the deeply disturbing reports emerging this morning. This is an unspeakable tragedy – and our hearts are with the family, especially the children and loved ones whose lives have been forever changed by this devastating loss.



"There are moments when words fall short – and this is one of them. All we can do is pray, hold our loved ones closer, and grieve alongside those who are hurting today."

House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore offered his prayers to the Fairfax family.

“There aren’t words to describe this tragedy. My prayers are with their children and their extended family.”

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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